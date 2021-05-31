State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.60 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $178.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $149.62 and a one year high of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

