State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

