State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.