State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Hologic worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

