State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 15,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,381 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $477.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $486.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

