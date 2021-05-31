State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Waters worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $322.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $326.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.52.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

