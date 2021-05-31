State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,990 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Edison International worth $28,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $55.87 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

