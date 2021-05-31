State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,030 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ameren worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

