State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 30,864 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,864 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

