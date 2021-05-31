State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 39,870 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PPL worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,046,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

