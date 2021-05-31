State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 610 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Cooper Companies worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $393.45 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.57.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

