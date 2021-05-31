State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 6,650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $192,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,509,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,655,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

