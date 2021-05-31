State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.34% of International Paper worth $71,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

