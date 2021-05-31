State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,511 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $114,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. 9,178,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.