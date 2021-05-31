State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.20% of Prologis worth $155,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.84. 2,870,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,336. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

