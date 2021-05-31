State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.20. 936,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,244. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

