State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $125.47 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MBS ETF worth $125,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

MBB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 911,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,566. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

