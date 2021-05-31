State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $147.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $147,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $94.19. 1,282,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.