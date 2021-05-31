State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $157.19 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $157,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $360.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,060. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

