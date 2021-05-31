State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $245.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $245,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,477,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $330.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

