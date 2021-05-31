State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $73.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $73,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,424. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

