State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $107,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $$57.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 13,018,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,331,311. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

