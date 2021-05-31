State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $179,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.30. 5,782,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The stock has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

