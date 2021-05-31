State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,462 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Facebook were worth $361,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, hitting $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

