State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 56,717 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,717 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $82,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,756. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

