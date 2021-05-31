State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of The Home Depot worth $168,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.91. 3,197,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

