Stitch Fix (SFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $53.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.04.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

