Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $17.75 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7162 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.