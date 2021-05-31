Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.75

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 70665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Storm Resources to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$449.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.2492795 earnings per share for the current year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

