Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.22. Stryker posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 36,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 82,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.27. The stock had a trading volume of 938,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.00. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

