Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,398.20 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,316.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.