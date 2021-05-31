Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report sales of $80.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.01 million and the highest is $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $328.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $356.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $476.77 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $497.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

INN opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.