Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.82. 1,048,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

