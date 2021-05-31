Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,966 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

