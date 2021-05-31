Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 20,355 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

