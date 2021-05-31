Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,748 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,490 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,620 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

