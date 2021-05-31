Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $225.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.