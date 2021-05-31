Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.08 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.