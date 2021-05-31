Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 82,656 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

