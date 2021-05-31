Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,356.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,300.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,002.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.