Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Up 40.6% in May

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 318,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of SUP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 277,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,921. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.16 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 170,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

