Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

SPB stock opened at C$15.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.21 and a twelve month high of C$15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

