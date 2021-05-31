SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $43,727.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00193033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00973997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033662 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.