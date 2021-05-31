Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 44,083 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,083 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,594,000 after acquiring an additional 164,454 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,809,000 after buying an additional 844,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,740,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $68,916,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of FMX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

