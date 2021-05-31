Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 693.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,315. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

