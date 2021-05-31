Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Danaher worth $294,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.14. 2,068,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $163.14 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

