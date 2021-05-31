Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Buys 28,336 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $762,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,411.56. 1,205,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,017.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.