Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $249.39 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2,045.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,983,435 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.04% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $249,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 188,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,515 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,214.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 869.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 963.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 923,183 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,666,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999,986. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

