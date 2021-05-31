Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 618.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $318,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,358.67. The company had a trading volume of 352,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,489.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,602.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $830.95 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

