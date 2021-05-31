Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 372,075 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 372,075 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.48% of Illumina worth $269,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 8.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Illumina by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $3.35 on Monday, reaching $405.64. The stock had a trading volume of 919,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.02. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

